WSOU launches ‘14 Days of Heartbreak’

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — WSOU, the student-led radio station at Seton Hall University, knows that some listeners love Valentine’s Day, while others loathe it. That is why the station is celebrating Cupid’s pending arrival with “14 Days of Heartbreak.” For the first two weeks of February, WSOU is giving its listeners and followers the opportunity to win a signed CD, vinyl record, poster, merch or other items from their favorite bands. Featured artists include Anthrax, Clutch, Misfits and Hatrebreed, among others.

“We’ve all been through a lot in 2020, so let’s start out this new year with something exciting,” WSOU Promotions Director Valentino Petrarca said. “As a fan of music myself, there is nothing more thrilling than getting a merch item signed by your favorite band. We at WSOU hope to give back to our fans by allowing them that opportunity. These giveaways are to reward people for being supporters of WSOU, as well as being a fan of music.”

Listeners can follow the station’s social platforms to learn about specific timeframes for each giveaway. For more information, visit www.wsou.net. In addition to on-air giveaways, “14 Days of Heartbreak” will also feature two special social media contests on Feb. 7 and 14.

“Valentine’s Day can be a challenging holiday and the pandemic has raised everyone’s anxiety level,” Petrarca said. “Regardless of how they feel about Valentine’s Day, we know our listeners love WSOU. ‘14 Days of Heartbreak’ is our way of creating a little fun and excitement for our fans.”