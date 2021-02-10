Seton Hall University announces major renovation of university center

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — In alignment with its new strategic plan, which seeks to “fortify the university’s strengths and express timeless values in innovative and exciting ways,” Seton Hall is initiating a major renovation of the Bishop Dougherty University Center, according to a Feb. 2 press release.

The 59-year-old building will receive a top-to-bottom renovation that will update and increase functionality throughout, including the main lounge, living room, Pirate’s Cove, all circulation areas, student club offices, main floor offices, the faculty lounge, student dining and the University Club.

“At the heart of every great university stands a center that accommodates the entire community while anticipating the needs of coming generations,” SHU President Joseph Nyre said. “This project will create such a center — one that acts as a vibrant hub of campus life and fosters a shared Seton Hall culture through leading-edge social, learning and student life spaces.”

In addition to extensive interior renovations, the building’s exterior will be dressed in cast stone and bronze glazing to match the architectural cues of other landmark structures on the South Orange campus. The center will inspire a fresh visual conversation with the university green through the addition of two informal outdoor performance/activity areas and spaces for outdoor dining.

The project will create ADA-compliant access through entries at both main facades, allowing pedestrian traffic to go through the building to reach all areas of campus. A dining-area addition that was completed in 2018 will be integrated into the renovation plans.

A new studio, visible from the entry lobby, will be used by Pirate TV, WSOU, Seton Hall athletics and others. An event room will be added to accommodate plays, concerts, lectures, gaming tournaments and additional student programming. To nurture faith on campus more deeply, a new prayer room will also be added to the building.

“The new university center will do more than provide an up-to-date home for Seton Hall’s wide array of student organizations and clubs,” said Shawna Cooper-Gibson, vice president of student affairs. “It will help revolutionize the campus experience by allowing us to come together and better celebrate who we are as Setonians. It will instill greater pride in our community and serve as a beacon to attract the next generation of great minds.”

This project aligns with the university’s strategic plan, “Harvest Our Treasures,” which envisions several capital improvements to enhance the student experience and help drive academic excellence.

Seton Hall is directing sizeable resources to this project, including private philanthropy and a portion of bonds secured at historically low interest rates. The uUniversity has already received several major gifts to advance the renovation, and will continue to prioritize building-fund contributions in coming years.

“We are grateful for the enthusiastic response from benefactors who share Seton Hall’s vision and value its forward-leaning strategy,” said Class of 1999 alumnus Jon Paparsenos, vice president for university advancement. “Additional support from alumni and friends will be essential to delivering a university center of the highest caliber to our campus community.”

During the past decade, the university has invested more than $165 million in new campus buildings and renovations, including the creation of the state-of-the-art Interprofessional Health Sciences campus in Clifton and Nutley, and Bethany Hall, a welcoming multipurpose space at the entrance to the South Orange campus.

“This project is a wise investment in Seton Hall’s future,” said Julia Nicolls, president of the Student Government Association. “As it stands, the university center is sorely in need of improvements to adequately serve a 21st-century student body. This renovation will improve the campus experience for generations to come and make the university even more desirable for high school students who are considering a range of top-flight schools.”