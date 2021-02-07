Seton Hall’s WSOU celebrates Black History Month with special programming

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — In celebration of Black History Month, Seton Hall’s WSOU 89.5 FM has announced a series of special programming and digital events to celebrate and highlight the many contributions of black students, staff, alumni and memorable individuals.

Throughout the month of February, WSOU will honor Black History Month by shining a spotlight on black artists through its regular programming and social media. Some of the black musicians to be featured are: Tom Morello from Rage Against the Machine, guitarist Will Swan and singer Corey Glover.

In addition, WSOU’s public affairs programming will host notable Seton Hall individuals such as Shawna Cooper-Gibson, the university’s vice president of student services. On Saturday, Feb. 20, at 8:30 a.m., Cooper-Gibson, who co-chairs the university’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, will be the guest on “Thank God For Monday” for a conversation about Black History Month and Seton Hall’s recently enhanced diversity efforts.

“I am black history. We are black history,” Cooper-Gibson said. “February is set aside to focus on the global contributions of people of African descent, whose culture, impact, history, relevance, innovation and beauty is something all people should actively acknowledge and celebrate, throughout the month and all year long.”

Also, on Feb. 13, “Leadership with Darrell Gunter” will present “Diversity and Inclusion: A Frank Discussion” with the following guests: United Healthcare’s Tiffany Mack, Jamie Axelrod from the University of North Arizona, and TenFour human resources Vice President Sonia Spicehandler. This one-hour talk show will discuss diversity and equity with the various industry leaders.

During February, WSOU will profile various black Seton Hall students, such as Jorie Mickens, Christian Gardner and Wilnir Louis, who was named one of Radio’s Future African American Leaders by Radio Ink magazine. The station will highlight the students’ significant contributions to WSOU and the university on air and through social media

“WSOU has been instrumental for my career, giving me opportunities to broadcast games at Seton Hall and covering some of the biggest news stories in the tristate, including on election night last year,” said Christian Gardner, WSOU’s assistant sports director. “This has been a place that has made me grow professionally. WSOU brings a sense of community that will catch you when you fall and help you reach new heights.”