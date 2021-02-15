Seton Hall University offers new video reflection series during Lent

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Immaculate Conception Seminary School of Theology at Seton Hall University invites the community to get into the spirit of Lent through its newest video reflection series, “Praying the Stations of the Cross in the Year of St. Joseph.” The series will run Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 19, the feast of St. Joseph. The videos will guide viewers through spiritual reflection on the Stations of the Cross with themes relating to St. Joseph.

Msgr. Joseph Reilly, rector/dean, and Dianne Traflet, associate dean for graduate studies and administration and assistant professor of pastoral theology, will also offer a reflection each weekday, delivered via email.

To subscribe to the series, visit www.shu.edu/theology/lent-video-series-sign-up.cfm.