U.S. News ranks Seton Hall online graduate nursing program No. 1 in state

SOUTH ORANGE / NUTLEY, NJ — U.S. News and World Report has once again recognized Seton Hall University as having one of the top online graduate nursing programs, ranking 27th in the nation in 2021. Seton Hall’s College of Nursing has had the top-ranked online graduate nursing program in New Jersey and third among all Catholic universities in the country for the past two years.

For the 2021 edition of the “Best Online Graduate Nursing Programs” rankings, U.S. News stated “programs that score the highest are those applying educational best practices specific for distance learners” and ranked schools using the following rankings formula: 30 percent for engagement, 20 percent for faculty credentials and training, 20 percent for expert opinion, 20 percent for services and technologies, and 10 percent for student excellence.

U.S. News & World Report’s 2021 Best Nursing Schools guide also ranked the College of Nursing’s Master of Science in Nursing and Doctor of Nursing programs at Nos. 62 and 73, respectively, marking them as top programs in New Jersey.

“We are so proud of our faculty for their hard work to make sure our programs continue to be recognized for their quality, College of Nursing Dean Marie Foley said. “The ability for nurses to be able to enroll in online programs with a history for excellence — especially during this pandemic — helps them to excel in the profession and reach their career goals.”