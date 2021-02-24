Mount Saint Mary Academy holds winter coat drive

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WATCHUNG, NJ — At Mount Saint Mary Academy in Watchung, members of the Helping Other People Everywhere Club, the Peer Ministry program and the Student Council held a winter coat drive for St. Ann’s Franciscan Soup Kitchen in Newark. According to Donna Toryak, MSMA director of admissions and H.O.P.E. Club adviser, the collection boxes and surrounding bags were overflowing with coats, hats, scarves and gloves for adults and children. Maplewood’s Sirianni family, including graduates Olivia and Kate, of the classes of 2011 and 2019, respectively, are volunteers at the soup kitchen and alerted the school community to the urgent need for winter wear at St. Ann’s.