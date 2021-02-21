Maplewood Health Department to conduct focus groups for minority communities

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Maplewood Health Department is conducting focus groups within the Maplewood and South Orange community. The department is looking for volunteers to participate in two focus groups — one in the two towns’ Latino community and the other in the African American and Caribbean community — to identify gaps in communication, address any concerns or myths surrounding COVID-19 and vaccine hesitancy or barriers to testing and vaccination.

The African American and Caribbean focus group will meet Thursday, March 4, at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom and the Latino focus group will meet Tuesday, March 9, at 4 p.m. via Zoom. Those who are interested in volunteering are asked to register with Taliah Jeffers at tjeffers@twp.maplewood.nj.us by Feb. 24.