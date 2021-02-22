Maplewood Garden Club presents ‘Planning and Planting an Herb Garden’

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — On Monday, March 1, at 7:30 p.m., the “Herb Lady,” Caren White, will take participants through the steps of designing and planting an herb garden that is unique to them. During her presentation, “Planning and Planting an Herb Garden,” participants will learn how to design an herb garden for optimal growth, the best place in your yard for it, how to amend the soil and fertilize the garden, and then how to choose the right herbs for the garden, whether the gardener plans to use them for cooking, teas, fragrance, crafting or dyeing. White’s talk will follow a brief business meeting and conclude with a live question-and-answer session. For more details and to join MGC’s Zoom meeting, visit http://maplewoodgardenclub.org.