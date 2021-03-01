Seton Hall University announces improvements to Boland Hall

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — In alignment with its new strategic plan, Seton Hall University will renovate its largest freshman residence, Boland Hall, which will receive a glass-enclosed lobby addition as well as new lighting, fixtures, furniture and finishes in the dorm rooms and common spaces of Boland South.

“This renovation is an investment in our students and their campus experience,” Director of Housing and Residence Life Jessica Proano said. “For so many of our students, a lifetime of Pirate Pride begins right here in the residence halls — and these improvements will enhance safety, accessibility and energy efficiency, as well as the overall quality of life here in our ‘Home at the Hall.’”

Most noticeable among the improvements announced by the university will be the new 1,600-square-foot lobby, which will create a dynamic transitional space while improving the flow of pedestrian traffic and increasing ADA accessibility. The addition will feature an enhanced security station and improve safety by providing greater visibility of people who enter and leave the building. Work on the lobby is scheduled to begin this fall and will take about a year to complete.

Living quarters in Boland South will receive upgraded flooring and energy-efficient LED lighting, while new furniture will replace built-in wooden closets and wardrobes. New carpeting will line the corridors, and reinstalled ceilings will feature LED hallway lighting. Fully renovated common bathrooms will have the latest fixtures and finishes. HVAC units will also be replaced. Interior renovations will begin at the end of May and be completed in time for the fall semester.

Boland Hall is one of the university’s oldest residence halls. Though Boland North has received updates in recent years, Boland South has not undergone major renovations for nearly two decades.

“This renovation reflects the university’s commitment to our students,” Proano said. “As well as the belief that each generation of Setonians deserves a world-class education and campus experience.”

The project will be funded through New Jersey Educational Facilities Authority bonds that were procured last year. Under the terms of the bond agreement, Seton Hall is obligated to use this funding to renovate Boland Hall.