Maplewood man’s caring spirit lives on through organ donation

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — In New Jersey, there are nearly 4,000 residents currently waiting for a life-saving transplant, and one person in New Jersey dies every three days waiting for a transplant. Just one organ and tissue donor can save eight lives and enhance the lives of more than 75 people. Joseph Gery Francois, of Maplewood, has made that difference.

Born and raised in Jean Rabel, Haiti, Francois was a CPA and administrator at Quisqueya University; he sacrificed his professional career in Haiti to bring his wife and children to the United States in 2006 for safety and a better life. Unfortunately, Fracois died May 2, leaving his loving family heartbroken.

“My husband spoiled us so much. I never had to do anything. He was my lover, protector and my best friend,” said his wife of 22 years, Rose-Danielle Francois. “Gery was a very practical man, and I know if he was able to talk that day he would say ‘yes, let’s save those people’s lives.’”

Thanks to Gery Francois’ gifts, the lives of three others were saved through successful liver and kidney transplants. His tissue donation of bone, skin and cornea also enhanced the lives of countless others.

“Losing a loved one is hard, but saving others is so incredible. Giving the gift of life is truly a blessing, and I am thankful to NJ Sharing Network for their support during this difficult time for our family,” said Rose-Danielle Francois, who — along with her children, Corali, Giovanni and Daryl — is thankful that her husband’s gifts helped save the lives of others.

To learn more, get involved and register as an organ and tissue donor, visit www.NJSharingNetwork.org.

Photos Courtesy of NJ Sharing Network