Achieve kicks off Nights of 100 Dinners with virtual wine tasting

MAPLEWOOD / SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Achieve’s biggest fundraiser, its annual Nights of 100 Dinners, will have a different approach this year, starting with a kick-off event on Friday, March 19, at 7:30 p.m. This event, a virtual wine tasting, will be hosted by SOMA’s premiere wine connoisseur and community supporter, Hank Zona of The Grapes Unwrapped.

Since 2005, Nights of 100 Dinners has been one of Achieve’s most successful fundraisers, raising more than $500,000 to fund Achieve’s programs and realize its mission to support students, families and educators by addressing inequities, inspiring innovation and fostering community.

While this year’s kick-off event won’t be in-person, participants can still join your friends and neighbors to enjoy a curated selection of three wines, artisanal cheeses from the Maplewood Wheelhouse and scrumptious treats from The Able Baker. A silent auction and door prizes are also in the works. All proceeds go toward funding Achieve’s programs and initiatives.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit givebutter.com/AchieveWithUs.

And the fun doesn’t stop there. This year, events will take place in May in the hopes that virtual or COVID-safe outdoor gatherings may be possible. For questions or to host an event, contact Jen Grady at 100dinners@achievefoundation.org.