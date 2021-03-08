South Orange renames access road in honor of Lee Boswell May

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The access road from Mead Street out to South Orange Avenue in South Orange is now called “Boz Way” in honor of Lee Boswell May, who died last year. The renaming took place during a March 6 ceremony.

A lifelong resident of South Orange, Boz was a wild jazz/blues enthusiast — and wife of the prolific bassist Earl May. She attended all of the village’s live music performances. But more importantly, she was a civil rights activist and historian of the community’s past. A long-term trustee of the South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race, Boz lived and breathed MLK’s vision of a “beloved community” — a town rooted in justice, equal opportunity and love for each other.