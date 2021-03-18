SOMA community invited to ‘Roadmap to Equitable School Integration’ discussion

SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race and the Presidents Council of the South Orange–Maplewood School District will present “Roadmap to Equitable School Integration: Lessons Learned from ‘Nice White Parents’” on Tuesday, April 13, at 7 p.m. via Zoom.

As the SOMSD prepares to better integrate its elementary schools, this presentation will look back at 50 years of attempted integration at one Brooklyn School and ask what can be done differently in SOMA. This free, virtual discussion will feature Julie Snyder, the executive producer of “Nice White Parents,” a five-part podcast series about building a better school system and what gets in the way. Snyder is also co-creator of the podcasts “Serial” and “S-Town” and is currently the executive editor of Serial Productions, a New York Times Company. Snyder lives in Maplewood and her children attend SOMSD schools.

Register for this event by April 8 at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcpceqtqz0uGdxufDLgmG6AYs5dLPJJPsie.