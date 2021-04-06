Maplewood Garden Club to hold 84th annual plant sale

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Maplewood Garden Club will hold its 84th annual plant sale outdoors in the Maplewood Community Pool parking, 187 Boyden Ave, from May 6 through 8. After holding an abbreviated version of the plant sale last year, MGC announced it will return to its grandscale sale, albeit with some modifications. One adjustment is that the pool is undergoing needed construction this spring, so the plant sale will be relocated to the other end of the parking lot, near the Office of Emergency Management building. But fear not, there will be plenty of room to browse the huge selection of plants safely.

Keeping in mind that COVID-19 is still a concern, MGC will take all necessary precautions during the sale. Face masks will be required; to ensure safe distancing, shopping will be limited to 30 customers — including children — at a time, with a shopping time limit of 45 minutes. Customers wishing to continue perusing the vast plant collection can reenter the sale with a new exit time. The preferred form of payment will be check or credit card.

Considering the restricted number of people permitted on site, the club is requesting that customers shop alone or limit the group size attending the sale, and be patient with a potentially protracted shopping experience. Plant sale hours have been extended to accommodate these changes, and the plant sale will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, May 6 and 7, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 8.

Visit www.MaplewoodGardenClub.org for MGC plant sale updates.