‘The Hidden Life of Flowers’ with the Maplewood Garden Club

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Join the Maplewood Garden Club on Monday, April 5, at 7:30 p.m. when Teri Chace, writer and editor of books and magazines on gardening, explores “The Hidden Life of Flowers.” She will explain why flowers look and behave the way they do, why certain plants are placed in specific families, how flowers attract pollinators, and how pollination works. She will also share breathtaking photographs and regale attendees with fascinating anecdotes from the era of plant hunters, based on her bestselling title “Seeing Flowers: Discover the Hidden Life of Flowers.”

Chace’s presentation will follow a brief business meeting and conclude with a question-and-answer session. For more details and to join MGC’s Zoom meeting, visit www.maplewoodgardenclub.org.