South Orange residents certainly love their pups and their park

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — As part of its mission to add more experiences and public interaction in South Orange’s largest open space, the Meadowland Park Conservancy hosted a “Love My Pup … Love My Park!” event at the base of Floods Hill on Sunday, March 21, under perfect blue skies and springlike weather.

The event celebrated National Puppy Day, which takes place on Tuesday, March 23. The MPC partnered with South Orange’s Health Department and Department of Recreation and Cultural Affairs, as well as Pet Wants SOMA, a downtown South Orange retailer, for the event. Over the course of two hours, more than 54 dogs and their companions posed for photos with the MPC’s heart frame, got free samples and goodies from Pet Wants and St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center, and enjoyed a custom music soundtrack complete with plenty of dog-themed tunes. Those who brought printed photos of their pups were entered to win gift cards in a photo contest judged by South Orange Village President Sheena Collum — who attended with her own pup, Democracy. Winners will be announced soon.

Photos taken in the MPC park heart will be emailed out to families free of charge. The MPC hopes to also garner much needed donations to support its work at www.meadowlandpark.org and gain more social media followers on Facebook and Instagram at @meadowlandparknj.

The MPC team is already planning an event for next month in the park based on National Pretzel Day. Stay tuned …

Photos Courtesy of Jen Strugger