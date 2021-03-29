Maplewood firefighters train in advancing hand lines, search and rescue

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Maplewood Fire Department’s Platoon 4 conducted some training evolutions at an acquired structure on Valley Street. The evolutions consisted of advancing hand lines, conducting search and rescue operations, and even rescuing a downed firefighter. All exercises were conducted in a zero-visibility atmosphere by utilizing a smoke machine.

These training evolutions allow the firefighters to maintain the highest level of skill and remain proficient in how they operate on a daily basis. Firefighters always revert back to their training while operating at a fire scene, especially when things don’t necessarily go as planned.

