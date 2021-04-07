Webinar on cohousing for older adults in the SOMA community

SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — SOMA Two Towns for All Ages, along with New Providence’s Our Community For All and Lifelong Montclair, are sponsoring a webinar for older adults on cohousing on Wednesday, April 21, at 10 a.m., and again Thursday, April 22, at 7 p.m.

Architect and cohousing professional Lynn Gaffney will present the webinar, along with Patricia Jacobs, a certified cohousing facilitator and executive director of New Providence’s Our Community For All. Follow-up activities will be organized for interested participants after the sessions.

Register to attend at www.SOMATwoTownsforAllAges.org; all registrants will receive an email with the Zoom link for the presentation a few days before the meeting. Call 908-380-7715 with questions.