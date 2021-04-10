JESPY clients highlight the significance of Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — “One of the most important things we need is to be treated with dignity and respect,” JESPY House client Debra D. said. She is a longtime participant in the programs and services provided by the South Orange nonprofit organization that supports the independence of adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“We contribute to the community,” Debra said. “Just because some people don’t understand us, doesn’t mean that we’re not smart.”

Debra’s sentiments echo the national call for public awareness regarding the abilities and needs of individuals with developmental disabilities. The issue is brought to the forefront every March as people celebrate Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month. Though March is now over, awareness and inclusion for those with disabilities needs to continue year-round.

Signed into law in 1987 by President Ronald Reagan, the designated month was intended to encourage and provide opportunities to help those with disabilities lead fulfilling and productive lives. For Debra, who lives on her own and has participated in the workforce, the process should be a no-brainer.

“Understanding that people need to make changes regarding people with disabilities can start within high schools,” Debra said. “I heard about one high school that started pairing nondisabled students with disabled students. Two of the students ended up learning a lot from each other and actually went to their prom together. If awareness starts at an early age, then it helps. People will be exposed sooner.”

JESPY client Hillary F. agreed, adding that her experiences as a youngster and in high school could have been more positive.

“When I was little, I really struggled in school and at camp,” she shared. “Other kids used to make fun of me because they didn’t understand. Parents need to help their children understand people with disabilities.”

According to Hillary, understanding arrived when she became a client at JESPY.

“Through all the programs and services, I get all the help that I need,” said Hillary, who is an active participant in many of the 100 online sessions that JESPY has been offering since the start of the pandemic. From knitting, music appreciation and book club to group discussions on health, safety and current events, Hillary finds many ways to connect with others.

Like Debra, Hillary excels as an artisan. Her knitted products include everything from hats and headbands to cell phone cases and baskets. Debra designs stuffed animals and beaded accessories. Their wares, which are part of JESPY’s Art Factory — where clients can showcase and sell their art — can be purchased by visiting the JESPY Shop page at https://jespyhouse.isecuresites.com/product/Jespy-Shop.

“We’re able to do things, and we’re able to be creative,” Debra said. “We also have concerns about housing issues and transportation issues. We want to be safe and live in nice and affordable housing. There are lots of issues that are important to us, just like they are with everyone else.”

There are more than 6 million individuals living in the United States who have developmental disabilities, including cerebral palsy, autism, spina bifida, Down syndrome and muscular dystrophy.

“People who have intellectual and developmental disabilities want to know that they’re not alone,” Hillary said. “They want to feel that they can make it and that they can get help when it’s needed. That’s why this month is so important.”

JESPY House supports 260 adults in the areas of clinical services, athletics and fitness, case management, work readiness and employment, recreational and day habilitation programming, housing, and more. For additional information, visit www.jespy.org.