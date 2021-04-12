Congregants at area churches come together to celebrate Easter

NEWARK, NJ — The Archdiocese of Newark commemorated the resurrection of Jesus on April 3 by celebrating the Easter Vigil, the holiest observance of the Christian religious calendar, marking Easter’s official start. The Mass began with the lighting of the Paschal candle, which was processed through the darkened Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark and placed on its stand in the sanctuary, followed by the cantor singing the Exsultet to proclaim the meaning and mystery of Easter. The Cathedral’s lights were then illuminated to symbolize that Jesus’ resurrection is the light of the world.

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, the Archbishop of Newark, delivered a heartfelt liturgy and later baptized a group of catechumens.

Elsewhere in the Archdiocese, parishes throughout Essex, Union, Hudson and Bergen counties observed Easter Sunday with their own joyous celebrations. These included the parish communities of St. Teresa of Avila Church in Summit holding a special outdoor Mass and Our Lady of Sorrows Church in South Orange reenacting Jesus’ crucifixion as part of its Easter Triduum observance.