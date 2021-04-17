Achieve’s Maker Madness ‘Take and Make’ edition

SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — This year, the Achieve Foundation’s popular, family-friendly Maker Madness event moves from the Columbia High School cafeteria to each participant’s kitchen table and beyond, with free hands-on activities for children of all ages, on Saturday, April 24, beginning at 10 a.m.

The event will include:

Take-home maker kits. Pick up the kits between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at local venues throughout Maplewood and South Orange, including the Maplewood Library, Oh! Canary and Kitchen ala Mode. Children and their parents can make finger puppets, kinetic popsicle sticks, a light bulb paper circuit, and more fun and educational activities.

STEM demonstrations at CHS’ Ritzer Field. Attend this outdoors and socially distanced event to “Meet the Bees,” “Learn How Levers Work,” and meet and see a demo from SOMA’s all-girls FIRST LEGO League robotics team.

Online coding fun through CodeJoy. Children can control real robots in real time in this fun and educational interactive robotics and coding class. Two online sessions will be available; registration will open Monday, April 19.

More information and further details are available at achievefoundation.org.