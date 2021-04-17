Achieve’s Maker Madness ‘Take and Make’ edition

SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — This year, the Achieve Foundation’s popular, family-friendly Maker Madness event moves from the Columbia High School cafeteria to each participant’s kitchen table and beyond, with free hands-on activities for children of all ages, on Saturday, April 24, beginning at 10 a.m.
The event will include:
- Take-home maker kits. Pick up the kits between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at local venues throughout Maplewood and South Orange, including the Maplewood Library, Oh! Canary and Kitchen ala Mode. Children and their parents can make finger puppets, kinetic popsicle sticks, a light bulb paper circuit, and more fun and educational activities.
- STEM demonstrations at CHS’ Ritzer Field. Attend this outdoors and socially distanced event to “Meet the Bees,” “Learn How Levers Work,” and meet and see a demo from SOMA’s all-girls FIRST LEGO League robotics team.
- Online coding fun through CodeJoy. Children can control real robots in real time in this fun and educational interactive robotics and coding class. Two online sessions will be available; registration will open Monday, April 19.
More information and further details are available at achievefoundation.org.
