Tree-killing emerald ash borer beetle seen in South Orange

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The emerald ash borer, a tree-killing beetle, has invaded South Orange, according to the village.

Residents may have noticed South Orange Department of Public Works employees taking down trees recently. The reason for this is that the emerald ash borer, a non-native species that specifically infests and kills ash trees, has invaded South Orange and many of the village’s 719 ash trees are already too far gone to save. The metallic green insect is slightly smaller than a penny and often infests the upper branches of the tree first, making it difficult to see there is a problem. It generally takes two to four years for infested trees to die; however, there are preventative and treatment options available if detected early enough.

To help combat this issue, residents should check the trees on their property for signs of emerald ash borer infestation. Contact a certified tree specialist if you think you have a problem or want to get started on preventative measures. Report confirmed signs of the beetle on your property to the Department of Agriculture at 609-406-6939.

If you see a municipal tree — street tree or in a park — that might be infested, report it to the DPW at 973-378-7741, ext. 1.

For more information, visit https://www.nj.gov/dep/parksandforests/forest/community/Emerald_Ash_Borer.htm to learn what to look for; https://www.nj.gov/agriculture/divisions/pi/prog/whatdoidowithmytrees.html to learn what to do about the bugs; and https://www.nrcs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/nrcs141p2_017913.pdf for general information on the emerald ash borers.