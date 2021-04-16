CHS Scholarship Fund extends its application deadline to May 17

SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Columbia High School Scholarship Fund has extended its application deadline to Monday, May 17.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the CHSSF will not be distributing scholarship applications in person at the high school this year. Those interested in applying for a scholarship are urged to visit www.chssf.org, where applications can be filled out online and printed from the website. Applications must be postmarked by Monday, May 17, and they must be sent to CHSSF, P.O. Box 315, Maplewood, NJ 07040. Do not hand in applications at CHS.

CHS seniors and graduates are encouraged to apply. The scholarships are need-based and can be used for any kind of postsecondary education, from trade or technical school, to community college, four-year college and even graduate school. The awards are for one year only; recipients must reapply each year.

Contact Carol Barry-Austin at 973-761-1048 or carolba321@aol.com with any questions.