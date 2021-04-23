The South Orange–Maplewood Adult School releases its spring catalog

SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The South Orange–Maplewood Adult School has released its digital spring catalog and many classes are starting soon.

The “Active Mind” section offers several art history classes with popular art history educator Janet Mandel, an “Introduction to the Blues” with musicologist and Columbia High School graduate Sean Lorre, as well as a course on “Understanding Race in America through the Writings of James Baldwin” with Ena Onami. There is even an opportunity for paranormal exploration with a lecture on ghost stories with paranormal investigators Epicedium Paranormal — both skeptics and believers are welcome to attend!

The Adult School offers classes in business and finance, creative arts, culinary arts, fitness and recreation, home and garden, languages, performing arts, personal growth and better health, technology, and more. Although there are still plenty of classes being offered virtually, the spring weather means more outdoor classes are happening in person. Check the catalog for location details, as well as information about upcoming day trips; sign up soon as spots are limited and fill up quickly.

More classes will be added throughout the semester. The spring catalog can be found on the Adult School website at www.somadultschool.org.