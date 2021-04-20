Things are about to get twisted in Meadowland Park in South Orange

SOUTH ORANGE — There seems to be a national day for everything these days. Case in point: April 26 is National Pretzel Day. The Meadowland Park Conservancy, hot off of the success of its celebration of National Puppy Day in March, is bringing twisted fun to South Orange on Sunday, April 25, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Skate House.

The event will feature many ways to get “twisted” — free yoga presented by Baker Street Yoga, free activities such as Twister with your pod, a twist contest to see who has the best moves and, of course, free hot pretzels from Baker Street Market. All attendees must wear masks and keep appropriate distance from those not in their party.

The fun begins at Noon and pre-registration is required for the yoga class, which starts promptly at 12:45 p.m. Those who want to be part of the free class should register at www.BakerStreetYoga.com/Schedule and search for the event on April 25.

For more information, visit www.meadowlandpark.org or send an email to meadowlandparkso@gmail.com.