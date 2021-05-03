Meadowland Park Conservancy gets twisted

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — To celebrate National Pretzel Day and continue its new tradition of recognizing offbeat national recognition days, the Meadowland Park Conservancy in South Orange welcomed a happy, masked and socially distanced crowd to the area around the Skate House. Due to rain on the original date of Sunday, April 25, the event was moved to Monday and took place on the actual National Pretzel Day.

Under perfectly sunny skies, a large crowd came to the park to get twisted in many ways. Baker Street Yoga hosted a free class for 25 next to the pond and Baker Street Market distributed 80 free, delicious warm pretzels next to the Skate House. The twisted fun continued with games of Twister and a music soundtrack that included songs such as “Peppermint Twist,” “Twist and Shout” and, of course, Chubby Checker’s “The Twist.”

National Scavenger Hunt Day is coming at the end of May. Stay tuned at www.meadowlandpark.org for details.

Photos Courtesy of Jen Strugger