South Orange Republican Women to hold pre-election Zoom session

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The newly-formed South Orange Constitutional Republican Women, an educational civic association, will hold a Zoom session on Saturday, May 8, from 10 to 11 a.m. to give attendees a change to become familiar with the current candidates for village trustee. The May 11 election of three trustees will feature a competition among Braynard Brown, Neil Chambers, Karen Hartshorn Hilton and William Haskins. To register for the call, visit bit.ly/3eVIQAi.

South Orange Constitutional Republican Women held a kick-off meeting last month to gather like-minded conservative, constitutional village neighbors for relaxed conversation, education and fun. South Orange Republican Women, originally formed in the 1920s, sent Agnes C. Jones of Connett Place to the State Assembly in 1925. For more information, email SOCRW@gmail.com.