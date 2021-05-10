Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post This slideshow requires JavaScript. MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Maplewood Fire Department Platoon 4 took advantage of the beautiful spring weather on May 7 to conduct some pump training and flow some water. Photos Courtesy of Maplewood NJ FMBA L-25 Maplewood Fire Department Maplewood firefighters take advantage of good weather to train added by Editor on May 10, 2021View all posts by Editor → COMMENTS
