JESPY resumes in-person programming and services

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — JESPY clients were excited to return to on-site programming on Monday, May 10. For more than a year, they received online program and support services while in their respective homes, apartments and JESPY residences — participating in some of the more than 100 virtual sessions offered by JESPY.

The array of sessions included everything from clinical counseling, open chat, meditation and relationship groups to chess, knitting, gardening, crafts, exercise and cooking. Adhering to guidelines put in place by the Division of Developmental Disabilities, JESPY has recently opened at 50-percent capacity, limiting the number of clients who can participate in each activity.

Getting back to in-person programming offers a sense of much-needed normalcy for clients.

“It feels a little different to be back, but I like it,” longtime JESPY client Virginia F. said. “I like the fact that I can get out more now and be around more people and participate in activities. I missed that.”

During their first week, Virginia and other residents of JESPY’s Och House – A Center for Aging at JESPY, took part in group exercise, sports trivia and other sessions. For Steven M., the activities gave him something different on which to focus his attention.

“Because I’m back for regular programming, I feel like I can keep my mind occupied,” said Steven, who also looks forward to getting back to work as well.

JESPY’s Day Program began gradually getting back into the swing of things too. During a group “welcome back” session, clients talked about what they’d been up to while away from JESPY and what they looked forward to in the weeks ahead.

“I enjoyed spending time with my family and trying to learn about new things,” said Chris C. “But I’m happy to see my friends now and to participate in all the things I did at JESPY.”

The return means a lot to Chris, who participated in JESPY’s pre-vocational services offered by the Work Readiness & Employment Engagement department.

The sessions and services provided by all of JESPY’s departments will continue to be available online for clients who are unable to return just yet, as well as for those who prefer to continue participating virtually.

All safety protocols — including temperature checks, mask-wearing and handwashing — are strictly implemented at all times.

South Orange–based JESPY House serves adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities between the ages of 18 and 73. For more information about JESPY programs and services, visit www.jespy.org.

Photos Courtesy of Sonya Kimble-Ellis