Village updates its COVID-19 policy for public buildings, parks

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — South Orange Village announced May 27 its updated COVID-19 policies and procedures. These changes are in accordance with the governor’s Executive Order No. 242, issued May 25.

The following changes impacting public buildings and outdoor spaces went into effect in South Orange on Friday, May 28:

Mask mandates: Masks are no longer required in outdoor public spaces, but the public is allowed to wear masks at their own discretion. The public will still be required to wear masks when entering all public buildings.

The 6-foot social distancing requirement: Outdoor social distancing is no longer required. The public is required to maintain a 6-foot social distance inside public buildings to the extent possible.

Exceptions to these rule changes exist for summer camps and other recreation programs where existing mandates will remain in effect. South Orange recreation programs and summer camps will follow existing state mandates and guidelines until further notice. Other state mandates for businesses, health care facilities, schools, camps and private properties can be found at https://nj.gov/governor/news/news/562021/approved/20210524a.shtml.

Residents are encouraged to check the Village’s website, www.southorange.org, regularly for updates.

As always, the village encourages everyone to have a mask on their person at all times should it be needed and to respect the requests of others to the extent possible.