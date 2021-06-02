Seton Hall University to expand trading center at Stillman School

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — In alignment with Seton Hall University’s new strategic plan, the Stillman School of Business is expanding its trading room and relaunching as the Center for Securities Trading and Business Analytics.

Since 2004, Stillman students have combined classroom concepts with real-world practice, and the innovative financial trading room replicates a Wall Street experience. Students studying in finance classes, participating in the Student-Managed Investment Fund or competing in — and winning — the CFA Institute Research Challenge have fully leveraged the room and its resident Bloomberg terminals.

“We are thrilled about this opportunity to significantly enhance the applied learning tools and experiences available to our Stillman students, including expanding the scope of our learning lab to include business analytics,” said Joyce Strawser, dean of the Stillman School of Business. “I am so grateful to the many dedicated alums whose generosity will make it possible for us to meaningfully enrich our students’ learning and development.”

Thanks to Stillman’s growing eminence and advances taking place across the university, the Stillman School now enrolls approximately 500 finance majors. In addition, 350 to 400 students in introductory business courses are assigned to use the Bloomberg terminals for several weeks each semester. In fact, trading room usage has become so popular, there is now a need for additional space.

Located on the fifth floor of Jubilee Hall, this project will expand the trading room area by 50 percent, resulting in 14 dedicated terminal locations and additional tables for both small group work and instruction. Total room capacity in the new space will accommodate 30 students. In addition, new video monitors will enhance the teaching and learning experience, utilizing state-of-the-art technology.

“The expanded Center for Securities Trading and Business Analytics, with worldwide, rapid-fire data; market-breaking news; financial tools; and business analytics, will carry students from the academic world to the business world: education for today and tomorrow,” said Anthony Loviscek, chair of the Department of Finance.

The Stillman School has already received several major gifts from alumni and friends to fund the first phase of the expansion and is continuing to seek donations to cover the full expense of the project. Renovations will take place this summer, after which an event will be held in an effort to source the remaining needed funds.