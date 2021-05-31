South Orange holds moving Memorial Day ceremony

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — South Orange Village held its annual Memorial Day ceremony on May 31, recognizing all those service men and women who have given their lives in defense of the United States.

“The best way we can honor our fallen soldiers is to take care of their surviving brothers and sisters both today and every day,” village President Sheena Collum said, highlighting the work South Orange Health Officer John Festa, a veteran himself, does to assist veterans and servicepersons’ family members.

Photos Courtesy of Sheena Collum