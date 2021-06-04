Flying the Pride flag in South Orange

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — To celebrate June at Pride Month, South Orange and Maplewood residents gathered on South Orange Avenue in the village to raise the Pride flag. Attendees included residents and officials from both towns. Among the speakers were SOMA Board of Education 1st Vice President Shannon Cuttle, the first non-binary/transgender Board of Education member in the state of New Jersey, elected in 2018; Maplewood Deputy Mayor Dean Dafis, the town’s first LGBTQ Township Committee member, elected in 2017; and South Orange Trustee Bob Zuckerman, the village’s first LGBTQ trustee, elected in 2019.

Photos Courtesy of Sheena Collum