South Orange Elks to raise Progress Pride flag

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — John Grew, exalted ruler of the South Orange Elks Lodge No. 1154, announced that on Saturday, June 19, at 1 p.m. the lodge will add the Progress Pride flag to its flag pole as a way of symbolically and publicly acknowledging work that has been underway since last year to ensure the public knows the lodge is a welcoming and inclusive organization. The flag-raising ceremony will take place on the front lawn of the lodge, 220 Prospect St. in South Orange.

“A top priority for the South Orange Elks is growing and diversifying our membership to make sure we reflect the communities in which we live and are inclusive of all cultures, experiences and identities,” the lodge said in a statement. “We are committed to creating an organization that is more open and inclusive, fair to all, builds goodwill, and benefits our communities.”

The Progress Pride flag was designed in 2018 by graphic designer Daniel Quasar by adding a five-colored chevron to the classic rainbow flag to place a greater emphasis on “inclusion and progression.”

The community is invited to join lodge members and local dignitaries at the short flag-raising ceremony and stay to enjoy the annual Rent Party Garden Party, which will be held from noon to 3 p.m. The event will include tours of the South Orange Elks/Rent Party Garden and feature live music.