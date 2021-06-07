South Orange announces summer hours

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — South Orange Village has announced its summer hours, beginning the first week of June and running through Labor Day, including extended evening hours on Mondays.

The late hours on Monday evenings are a pilot program being launched in response to resident requests.

“We’ve heard our residents ask for late hours to pay taxes and utility bills in person, drop off permit applications and receive information on everything from permitting and voting to container days and trash pickup. It is our hope that this program will prove to better serve the needs and lifestyles of our residents,” village President Sheena Collum said.

South Orange residents can direct any questions or comments about this program to Deputy Administrator Julie Doran at jdoran@southorange.org or 973-378-7715, ext. 7723.

The municipal offices and Recreation Department will be open Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Tuesday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Department of Public Works will be open Monday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. On Monday, the DPW will be at its own offices from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; from 4 to 7 p.m., the DPW Office will work out of municipal offices for in-person visits and phone calls.

The Police Records Department will be open Monday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Visit southorange.org for departmental contact information.