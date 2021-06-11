TSTI in South Orange holds confirmation ceremony for students

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel, the Reform synagogue in South Orange, held its service and ceremony for the 2021 confirmation class on Friday, May 21. Throughout the year, the 10th-grade students attended classes remotely, during which they followed and discussed current events with a focus on social justice through a Jewish lens. The confirmation year is designed to help students expand their Jewish knowledge and identity while developing their own personal theology.

At the evening service, the students shared their confirmation statements, affirming the Jewish values important to them at this time in their lives and confirming their decision to continue with their Jewish education.