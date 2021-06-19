Prosecutor’s officer offers reward for information in Maplewood homicide

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced June 17 that Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura’s Crime Stoppers Program is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the death of Moussa Fofana, 18, of Maplewood.

At approximately 9:38 p.m. on Sunday, June 6, Maplewood police officers were dispatched to the area of Underhill Field on Garfield Place on reports of a shooting. Arriving officers located Fofana suffering from a gunshot wound.

Fofana was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:24 p.m. A second male victim was treated at an area hospital for a non–life-threatening gunshot wound.

The investigation, which is active and ongoing, is being handled by the ECPO’s Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force and the Maplewood Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.