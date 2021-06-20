Annual hydrant flushing in South Orange

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — South Orange Village announced June 18 that the annual hydrant flushing by New Jersey American Water will begin on Monday, June 20, at 9 p.m. and continue through July 9. The flushing will start in the northwest portion of the village and will move southeast.

Residents may notice reduced pressure or discolored water. If water appears discolored, residents are advised to run the cold water taps only, at the lowest level of the house for about 3 to 5 minutes until the water runs clear. If discolored water occurs, also refrain from doing laundry during that time.

For more information, call the South Orange Water Utility at 1-855-722-7072.