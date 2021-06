This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — South Orange and Maplewood officials gathered at the South Orange Elks Lodge on June 19 as the Elks raised the Pride flag. Additionally, Chris Dickson of Rent Party introduced Jared Jones, a member of the Columbia High School Class of 2021, who built a Little Food Pantry alongside the Rent Party Garden at the lodge as part of his Eagle Scout project.

Photos Courtesy of Sheena Collum