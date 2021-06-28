Columbia HS Scholarship fund has banner year

MAPLEWOOD / SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School Scholarship Fund has had its most successful year ever despite the challenges of COVID-19. The fund’s friends and supporters, new and old, opened their hearts, allowing the fund to award $200,000 in scholarships to 125 graduating students and CHS alumni. The grants can be used for any kind of post-secondary education from community college, four-year college, trade or technical school to graduate school.

This year’s scholarship recipients will be attending the following schools next year: County College of Morris, Virginia Tech, Northeastern University, the University of Delaware, New York University, Rutgers University, Rutgers’ Honors Program, Rutgers Medical School, St. John’s University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, Ithaca College, Howard University, Temple University, Yale-NUS College in Singapore, Oberlin College, the University of New Hampshire, Bryn Mawr College, Kean University, Wellesley University, Seton Hall University, Fairleigh Dickinson University, Morehouse College, the University of New Haven, Ohio State University, Syracuse University, California Polytechnic State University, Duquesne University, St. Elizabeth University, the University of Maryland, New Jersey City University, the University of Maine, Towson University, York College, William Paterson University, Purdue University, Western Connecticut State University, South California Institute of Architecture, Anna Maria College, the University of Colorado, Universal Technical Institute, the University of Wyoming, Berklee NYC, Middlesex Community College, Bard College, Montclair State University, Massachusetts College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences, the University of Vermont, Ball State University, Rider University, SUNY Oneonta, Raritan Community College, the University of Wisconsin, Lynn University, Columbia College–Chicago, Elon University, Essex Community College, Florida International University, Berklee Boston, Albany College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences, SUNY Binghamton, Union Community College, the University of Pittsburgh, Columbia University, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Spelman College, the New School, Rowan University, Morgan State University and Caldwell University.

The scholarship recipients study engineering, public health, biology, psychology, marketing, media, business, education, accounting, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech pathology, nursing, medicine, pharmacy, computer science, the arts and criminal justice, to name just a selection of majors. Many are the first in their families to attend college. These recipients are motivated, focused and dedicated to achieving their educational goals.

Founded in 1923, the Columbia High School Scholarship Fund has awarded more than $1.7 million to several thousand students.