Couple honored for generous support of Seton Hall University

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — In recognition and gratitude for Sharon and Joseph L. Muscarelle Jr.’s longstanding devotion to Seton Hall University and their commitment to the value of a Catholic education, the university renamed Stafford Hall, one of its earliest buildings and now an impressive state-of-the-art academic building, Muscarelle Hall during a dedication ceremony on Thursday, June 24.

“Deeply convinced of Seton Hall’s purpose, Sharon and Joe are creating opportunities, places and experiences that would not have existed otherwise. And although they are leading benefactors, they are even better people. Our community of great minds — past, present and those who will follow us in the future — are in their debt,” said President Joseph E. Nyre.

Sharon and Joseph Muscarelle are champions of education, family and faith. Joseph Muscarelle’s schooling was “three-quarters Catholic,” giving him a deeper appreciation of an education rooted in the Roman Catholic faith. Sharon Muscarelle went to Catholic school throughout her childhood, ending up at Marymount College, where she met his sister, who would introduce them. During their marriage of 62 years, the Muscarelles raised five children, who have blessed the world with 10 children of their own.

The Muscarelles were first invited to become involved with Seton Hall through their neighbors, Barbara and Vincent Lewis. Joe Muscarelle already knew Monsignor Robert Sheeran, who served as university president, and Monsignor Joseph Reilly, rector of Immaculate Conception Seminary, through his service on the board of the Archdiocese of Newark. In recognition of Seton Hall’s dual mission of faith and education, the Muscarelles began to support Seton Hall, eventually becoming among the university’s most generous donors.

“Sharon and I are very much appreciative that the reason for our gift, namely our faith and family beliefs, which are the very same educational objectives espoused by Seton Hall, will be memorialized with a physical symbol: the renaming of Stafford Hall, one of the first buildings on campus, now rebuilt with flexible space and all the updated technological advances that fulfill student educational objectives,” said Muscarelle.

The Muscarelles’ visionary support of Catholic education will continue to fulfill the aspirations of countless students now and in the years to come. The couple established an endowed scholarship to benefit students in financial hardship, named after their dear friend, former interim President Mary Meehan, who deepened the Muscarelles’ relationship with the university.

Muscarelle worked his way up through his family’s Maywood-based development firm, Jos. L. Muscarelle Inc., from swinging a hammer at age 14 to his current chairmanship. With 90 years of history, the Muscarelle companies have developed, owned and managed many fine projects, worth billions of dollars, including hotels, office, industrial and multifamily properties.

In addition to the Muscarelle family’s longstanding commitment to the university, Joseph Muscarelle has had numerous leadership and volunteer positions in industry associations, civic organizations, charities, hospitals and businesses.

“Sharon and Joe, so many things have been made possible through your generosity. We hope that the thousands of students, teachers, staff, parents, alumni and visitors who pass by or enter Muscarelle Hall each year will see your name and know the Muscarelle family cares about them and their education,” said Jon Paparsenos, Class of ’99, vice president for University Advancement.