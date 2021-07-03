Cougar Soccer BU13 Premier team captures flight title

MAPLEWOOD / SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Cougar Soccer Club Boys Premier U13 team held a slim 1-point lead in the standings over the Viking Futbol Club soccer team as they entered June 6’s final game vs. Americans Soccer Club in Allendale.

An early 8 a.m. start time found the boys a little sluggish to start the game, and Americans SC came out strong. Americans packed the defensive line and made several strong stops on the Cougars’ attack.

The game was scoreless at the half, and the boys were reminded that the scoring opportunities were going to come; they just needed to continue to work the system.

Ten minutes into the second half, bam! Jack Small connected on a cross from Leo Levy for the Cougars’ first strike. Minutes later, Theo Sigalos connected on a scramble in the box making the score 2-nil.

The Cougars connected twice more with Jack’s second goal and, closing out the match, Max Figueiredo scored off a rebounded shot to end the match Cougars 4–Americans SC 0.

The Cougars’ defense was cemented by the outstanding goalkeeping of Eric DeVomecourt and back line of Eamon Brooks, Vikram Vinton, Nathaniel Wack and Logan Saby.

Cougar BU13 Premier has won their flight two out of the last three seasons, closing out this spring with a 7-3 record.