Two Maplewood men shot on Hughes Street

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — On July 9 at approximately 8:53 p.m., Maplewood police officers were dispatched to the area of Hughes Street after receiving multiple calls of an individual shot, according to a July 10 press release from the Maplewood Police Department. When officers arrived, they located two Maplewood men, ages 21 and 23, who had been shot. Both men were transported to University Hospital in Newark for treatment and are still hospitalized.

The Maplewood Police Department’s Detective Bureau is actively investigating this incident. At this time, it appears that the victims were targeted and that this is an isolated incident. It is unclear at this point if a vehicle was involved or related to the incident.

According to police, upon their arrival to the scene, they received reports from area residents of persons running through their yards. Several persons were detained and interviewed by detectives, but no suspects have been arrested or identified at this time. Officers completed a thorough canvass of the area for witnesses, evidence and video.

Officers went door to door the evening of July 9 and the morning of July 10 to address neighborhood safety and concerns moving forward.

Anyone with video, information or other tips pertaining to this incident is asked to send it to Detective Carlos Baez at cbaez@twp.maplewood.nj.us. Individuals can provide their information or remain anonymous.