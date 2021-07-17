Reward increases to $50K in Maplewood homicide

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Essex County Sheriff’s Office Crime Stoppers Program is now offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the death of Moussa Fofana, an 18-year-old Maplewood soccer standout who was shot at the Underhill Sports Complex on June 6, according to a recent press release from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Former Maplewood Mayor Fred Profeta has written a personal check for $10,000 and he has spearheaded efforts in the community to raise more funds for the reward.

“The most important thing is justice for Moussa Fofana. We want to see the person or persons responsible for his murder apprehended,” Profeta said.

At approximately 9:38 p.m. on Sunday, June 6, Maplewood police officers were dispatched to the area of Underhill Field on Garfield Place on reports of a shooting. Arriving officers located Fofana suffering from a gunshot wound. Fofana was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:24 p.m. A second male victim was treated at an area hospital for a non–life-threatening gunshot wound.

The investigation, which is active and ongoing, is being handled by the ECPO’s Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force and the Maplewood Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.