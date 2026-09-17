Columbia HS field hockey team rolls to early-season win over Union

September 19, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Quarterback Ethan Varona leads Belleville HS football team to first win of the season LOGO-BEL2

Quarterback Ethan Varona leads Belleville HS football team to first win of the season

September 18, 2026 7
Glen Ridge HS girls volleyball team enjoys strong start to the season G-VOLLEY-GR captains

Glen Ridge HS girls volleyball team enjoys strong start to the season

September 16, 2026 11
Bloomfield HS football team falls short vs. Montclair FOOT-BHSvMontclair4

Bloomfield HS football team falls short vs. Montclair

September 16, 2026 19
Bloomfield HS girls soccer team continues great start to season G-SOCCER-BHsvNA2

Bloomfield HS girls soccer team continues great start to season

September 17, 2026 24

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LOCAL SPORTS

Glen Ridge HS girls volleyball team enjoys strong start to the season G-VOLLEY-GR captains 1

Glen Ridge HS girls volleyball team enjoys strong start to the season

September 16, 2026 11
Seton Hall Prep cross-country team has great start to the season CROSS-SHP 09-08 2

Seton Hall Prep cross-country team has great start to the season

September 16, 2026 15
Bloomfield HS football team falls short vs. Montclair FOOT-BHSvMontclair4 3

Bloomfield HS football team falls short vs. Montclair

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Bloomfield HS girls soccer team continues great start to season G-SOCCER-BHsvNA2 4

Bloomfield HS girls soccer team continues great start to season

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