Columbia HS field hockey team rolls to early-season win over Union

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE — The Columbia High School field hockey team rolled to an 8-0 win over Union on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at Union.

Senior Violet Bennett scored three goals and had one assist.

Senior Phoebe Perlman had two goals and one assist. Senior Maddie Popowsky scored two goals. Senior Penny Leveque had a goal, junior Zahria Angelou added one assist and junior Maddy Klein did not face a shot on goal.

CHS lost to Summit 8-1 on Thursday, Sept. 10, at Underhill Sports Complex to move to 2-2 on the season.

The Cougars were scheduled to visit Verona on Wednesday, Sept. 16, after press time. The following are upcoming games:

Sept. 19: at Sayreville, 10 a.m.

Sept. 22: Millburn, 4 p.m.

Sept. 24: at Mount St. Dominic, 4 p.m.

Sept. 28: at Scotch Plains–Fanwood, 4 p.m.

Sept. 30: Newark Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Oct. 3: Cranford, 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 5: Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of Columbia Field Hockey

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