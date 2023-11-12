Columbia HS girls volleyball team ends season with 12 wins

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls volleyball team, seeded seventh, lost at No. 2 seed Watchung Hills, 25-15, 25-22, in the quarterfinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

The Cougars finished the season with a 12-13 overall record.

For Columbia, senior Zoe Hall had six digs, five kills and three blocks; senior Paloma Duvergne had 10 assists, three digs and two blocks; junior Sinikka Reynolds-Vickberg had five kills, four digs and two blocks; senior Annie Sullivan had four digs; junior Maddy Casto had four blocks, two kills and one assist; junior Libby Kosik had eight digs and one assist; junior Ava Lee had one assist; junior Coryanna Manjos had one kill and one dig; and sophomore Jordan Magid had two blocks.