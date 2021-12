VERONA/GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Verona–Glen Ridge high school ice hockey team fell to Livingston, 5-1, in the season opener on Saturday, Nov. 27, at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange.

Glen Ridge junior Rowan Bennett scored a power-play goal in the third period on an assist from Glen Ridge senior Zach Gold for the final score of the game. Glen Ridge junior Eli Gottlieb made 38 saves.