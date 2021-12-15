Verona–Glen Ridge ice hockey team surges

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Verona–Glen Ridge high school ice hockey team won four straight games before tying Ridgewood to move to a 4-1-1 record on the season.

After losing to Livingston, 4-1, on Dec. 27, to start the season, Verona–Glen Ridge defeated Oratory, 5-1, Nov. 29; Millburn, 10-0, Dec. 1; Hillsborough, 6-2, Dec. 3; and Nutley–Columbia–Bloomfield, 9-0, Dec. 6. The team tied Ridgewood, 5-5, Dec. 10.

Glen Ridge junior Rowan Brennan has 10 goals and six assists; Glen Ridge senior Zach Gold has six goals and 12 assists; Glen Ridge junior Will Benson has four goals and 10 assists for Verona–Glen Ridge this season. Glen Ridge junior goalie Eli Gottlieb has made 136 saves in five games and has a .919 save percentage.

Verona–Glen Ridge will face West Essex on Dec. 18, at 5:45 p.m., and Oratory Prep on Dec. 19, at 5 p.m., both at Richard J. Codey Arena, in West Orange.

Verona–Glen Ridge Ridge will participate in the Essex County Holiday tournament at Codey Arena on Dec. 22-23 and Dec. 26. The team will face Chatham on Dec. 22 at 8 pm.; Watchung Hills on Dec. 23 at 6 p.m. and Mendham on Dec. 26 at 4 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of Michael Discaflani