Upcoming events at Verona church

VERONA, NJ — The Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit has many opportunities to walk with you on your journey this Lent, according to a press release. The church, located at 36 Gould St. in Verona, offers the following:

A pancake supper will be held Tuesday, Feb. 13, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Admission is charged; receive a discount by bringing a non-perishable item for the food pantry.

On Ash Wednesday, Feb. 14, morning prayer begins at 7 a.m.; the Eucharist will be celebrated at noon at 7:30 p.m.; and the children’s service will be at 3:30 p.m. If you are unable to attend a worship service, pass by Gould Street for “Ashes To Go” from 8 to 9:30 a.m. or from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Each week during Lent, morning prayer in the historic chapel will be Wednesdays at 7 a.m.