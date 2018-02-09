Upcoming events at Verona church

VERONA, NJ — The Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit has many opportunities to walk with you on your journey this Lent, according to a press release. The church, located at 36 Gould St. in Verona, offers the following:
- A pancake supper will be held Tuesday, Feb. 13, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Admission is charged; receive a discount by bringing a non-perishable item for the food pantry.
- On Ash Wednesday, Feb. 14, morning prayer begins at 7 a.m.; the Eucharist will be celebrated at noon at 7:30 p.m.; and the children’s service will be at 3:30 p.m. If you are unable to attend a worship service, pass by Gould Street for “Ashes To Go” from 8 to 9:30 a.m. or from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
- Each week during Lent, morning prayer in the historic chapel will be Wednesdays at 7 a.m.
- During Lent, each Sunday at 11:30 a.m. in the lower level kitchen, attend a Lenten Spiritual Enrichment series, “Meeting Jesus in the Gospel of John,” a six-week offering of prayer and reflection from the Society of Saint John the Evangelist and the Center for the Ministry of Teaching at Virginia Theological Seminary.
For additional information, visit www.holyspiritverona.org.