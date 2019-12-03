Take a holiday candlelight tour of Kip’s Castle

VERONA, NJ — Take a holiday candlelight tour of Essex County Kip’s Castle to view the stained glass Tiffany windows and learn the history of this hidden gem. Tours will be Tuesdays, Dec. 10 and 17; Thursdays, Dec. 12 and 19; and Fridays, Dec. 13 and 20, at 7 p.m. at Kip’s Castle Park, 22 Crestmont Road in Verona.

Admission is charged and includes coffee, hot chocolate and cookies. Registration is required and can be done online at www.eventbrite.com. Space is limited and is on a first-come, first-served basis. Visitors should meet at the front door of the castle building for the beginning of the tour. Not all areas of the tour are handicapped accessible.